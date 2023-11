ASTANA. KAZINFORM Boxingscene.com has published an updated 2017 by division rating, Sports.kz reports.

In late December, Argentinian fighter Victor Ramirez (22-3, 17 KOs) announced his retirement, freeing the 10-th place in the rating in the first heavyweight for Kazakhstani Beibut Shumenov (17-2, 11 KOs).

Beibut's next fight is scheduled for February 11 in Miami against Cuba's Yunier Dorticos (21-0, 20 KO).