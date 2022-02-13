EN
    18:35, 13 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Beijing 2022: Azhgaliyev finishes 4th in the short track speed skating finals

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM Kazakh short tracker Abzal Azhgaliyev ranked among top 5 at the at the Beijing Olympic Games 2022, Olympic.kz reads.

    In the short track speed skating final A, Azhgaliyev finished 4th out of five.

    As earlier reported, Abzal Azhgaliyev eased into the men’s 500 m short track speed skating final B at the Beijing Olympic Games 2022. He finished 2nd to get through to the short track finals.


