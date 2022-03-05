Beijing 2022: Kazakh athlete 8th in men’s para-biathlon sprint standing

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani athlete Alexander Gerlitz finished 8th in the men’s sprint para-biathlon-standing category at the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games underway in Beijing.

The Kazakh para-athlete scored 18:40.3 lagging behind the leader by +2:22.7.

Sergey Ussoltsev and Yerbol Khamitov of Kazakhstan took 15th and 16th places correspondigly in the men’s sprint para-biathlon sitting category.