    15:40, 12 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Beijing 2022: Kazakh skiers finish 15th in 4x5km relay

    None
    None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM On February 12 Kazakh skiers finished 15th in the women’s 4x5km relay at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games underway in Beijing, Kazinform reports.

    The Russia team was the best in the relay. Germany finished second, while Sweden rounded up the top 3.

    The Kazakh team consisting of Kseniya Shalygina, Angelina Shuryga, Nadezhda Stepashkina and Irina Bykova, concluded the race 15th some 7:34.4 behind the winners.

    Notably, the Kazakh skiers clocked 1:01:15.4 in the women’s four-person relay.

    The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China, between February 4 and 20. In total, 109 medals in 15 discipline will be awarded over 16 days of the Beijing Olympics.


    Kazakhstan Sport 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence 2022 Beijing Olympic Games
