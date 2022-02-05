Beijing 2022: Kazakhstani Reikherd in top 10 of Men’s Moguls Qualification 2

BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Dmitriy Reikherd of Kazakhstan finished 7th in the Men’s Moguls Qualification 2 at the 2022 Beijing Olympics in China, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event was held at the Genting Snow Part A & M Stadium.

Dmitriy Reikherd demonstrated the best score of 75.43 earning him the 7th spot in the Men’s Moguls Qualification 2. He will participate in the Men’s Moguls Final later today.

Sadly, another Kazakhstani Pavel Kolmakov earned 74.09 points not enough to advance to the final event.

The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China between February 4 and 20.