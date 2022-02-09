EN
    12:00, 09 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Beijing 2022: Kazakhstani Troitskaya fails to finish 1st slalom run

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 18-year-old Alexandra Troitskaya of Kazakhstan has failed today to finish the 1st run of the women’s slalom at the now-running 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

    The 2nd run is set to start at 11:45 a.m., Olympic.kz reads.

    As earlier reported, the Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China between February 4 and 20.

    Kazakhstan’s national team is represented by 34 athletes in eight sports.

    In total, 109 medals in 15 disciplines will be awarded during at the Beijing Olympics.


