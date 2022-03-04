EN
    18:44, 04 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games opening ceremony kicks off

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM The opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games started at the National Stadium in Beijing, Kazinform reports.

    Athletes from almost 50 states with national flags are taking part in the ceremony. The flag bearer of the Kazakh Paralympic team is bronze winner of the World Para Cross Country Skiing Cup, world-class master of sports Yerbol Khamitov. Alexander Gerlitz, Sergey Ussoltsev, Yuri Berezin and Denis Petrenko of Kazakhstan are set to compete in Para Cross Country Skiing and Para Biathlon.

    The XIII Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games ate to be held between March 4 and 13. The Games bring together over 700 paralympic athletes from almost 50 states of the world.


    Photo credit: english.news.cn
