EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    15:46, 09 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Beijing administers over 2 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to children

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, more than 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Beijing to the city's children aged between 3 and 11, local authorities said Thursday, Xinhua reports.

    Starting from Oct. 28, the Chinese capital began offering COVID-19 vaccination to children aged between 3 and 11. Nearly 1.37 million minors of this age group have been vaccinated.

    Children between 3 and 11 can only be inoculated under the condition that their guardians have been well-informed and offer their voluntary consent.

    Starting in mid-October this year, besides Beijing, a growing number of Chinese provincial-level regions including Hubei and Liaoning have expanded their COVID-19 vaccination programs to cover children from the age of 3, rather than limiting vaccination to those aged 12 and above, as was previously the case.


