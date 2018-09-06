Beijing airport bustling with Pyongyang-bound foreign tourists
The North Korean flag carrier also temporarily added two flights from Beijing to the North's capital at noon and 7 p.m., along with its 2 p.m. regular flight, Yonhap reports.
Most of the Pyongyang-bound passengers were group tourists and journalists who want to see or cover various events to mark the anniversary.
An Australian tourist said he purchased a Sept. 9 tour package in the hopes of seeing a military parade and mass games there.
"I'm so excited as I've never been to North Korea," another tourist said.
A journalist, who has visited Pyongyang several times, said he obtained a visa for 17 days of stay this time, unlike visas for just four to five days previously, adding, "I think I can cover anniversary events like a military parade well this time as the North appears more aggressive than before."
Meanwhile, former U.S. basketball star Dennis Rodman, who has a personal friendship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and Japan's wrestler-turned-lawmaker Antonio Inoki have been known to visit Pyongyang during the anniversary.