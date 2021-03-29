EN
    07:44, 29 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Beijing city vaccinates 8.7 million against COVID-19

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM The Chinese capital Beijing has administered coronavirus vaccines to 8.7 million people, including 5.28 million who have completed the two-shot regimen, authorities said Sunday.

    The city government said as of Sunday noon, a total of 13.98 million doses of domestically developed COVID-19 vaccines had been administered, Xinhua reports.

    The megacity of more than 20 million people had also vaccinated 366,000 residents aged 60 and above as of Thursday, the government said.

    Beijing started to vaccinate willing elderly residents in good health in mid-March.

    Foreign nationals in the city can also apply for receiving the domestic inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccines, the municipal foreign affairs office said Friday.

    Officials said the city is capable of administering 300,000 doses a day.


