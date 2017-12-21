Beijing hosts consultations between foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Akylbek Kamaldinov, visited Beijing city to hold the consultations between Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the People's Republic of China and the 10th meeting of the Subcommittee for Security Cooperation of the Kazakh-Chinese Committee for Cooperation, the Kazakh MFA press service says.

During the consultations between Foreign Ministries, the sides exchanged views on contacts at the highest level between Kazakhstan and China for the next year, discussed the interface between the new economic policy "Nurly Zhol" with the Chinese initiative "Silk Road Economic Belt", issues of transboundary rivers, consular relations, as well as cooperation within international organizations, and also considered other relevant issues.

The sides noted with satisfaction the effective development of mutually beneficial cooperation, expressing the opinion that regular Ministerial consultations are one of the important mechanisms contributing to the promotion of the Kazakh-Chinese comprehensive strategic partnership.

In the framework of the 10th session of Subcommittee on security cooperation, the sides had an in-depth exchange of views on the Kazakh-Chinese cooperation in the field of security and defense, topical international and regional issues, as well as plans for further work of the Subcommittee. According to the results of the meeting, a Protocol was signed.

In addition, in the framework of the visit, Mr. Kamaldinov took part in the meeting of the Club of Kazakhstan's Friends in China.

During the event, there was an exchange of views on the latest trends in the domestic and foreign policy of the two countries, as well as the initiatives of the heads of Kazakhstan and China, aimed at ensuring consistent and sustainable socio-economic growth and modernization of the countries.

The event was attended by the Director of the Institute of Russia, Eastern Europe and Central Asia of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences Li Yunchuan, the Rector of the Beijing Foreign Studies University Peng Long, former Ambassadors of China to Kazakhstan Yao Peisheng, Zhou Li, the Director of the Institute of Central Asia of the Chinese Academy of Contemporary International Relations Ding Xiaoxing, representatives of the PRC MFA, the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, the Chinese Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, etc.