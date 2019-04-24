Beijing hosts First Council Meeting of Belt and Road News Network

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Kazinform International News Agency is participating in the Belt and Road News Network First Council Meeting that is underway in Beijing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Deputy Director General Zhassulan Toiboldin represents the Agency at the event.



Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of congratulations to the participants in which he noted that the Belt and Road Initiative originated in China, but the opportunities and outcomes from it belong to the entire world.



The Belt and Road News Network First Council Meeting brought together the representatives of 40 mass media from 25 countries of Asia, Africa, Europe and Latin America. 128 mass media from 86 countries of the world joined the activity of the Council in total.



Recall that on April 25-27, 2019 Beijing will host the II Belt and Road Forum with the participation of 37 leaders of countries and governments. At the invitation of Xi Jinping, First President Nursultan Nazarbayev will represent Kazakhstan at the Forum.