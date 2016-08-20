Beijing interested in cooperation with Kazakhstan in space and atomic power spheres

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China Shakhrat Nuryshev met with Chinese scientist, chief administrator of the China National Space Administration, head of the State Administration for Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense, Deputy Minister of Industry and Information Technologies of China Xu Dazhe.

The sides discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation in the space and atomic power spheres. They paid a lot of attention to the issues of implementation of the agreements on cooperaiotn in the sphere of high technologies reached by the presidents of Kazakhstan and China within the framework of their meeting on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, and at the meeting between First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev and First Deputy Prime Minister of China Zhang Gaoli this July in Beijing.

Sh. Nuryshev and Xu Dazhe positively appraised the activity of the Kazakh-Chinese working group on cooperation in the space sphere, and discussed an opportunity of holding of the second sitting of the group in China this year.

Xu Dazhe told about an opportunity of Chinese space companies in the work of the EXPO-2017 in order to demonstrate their technological innovations in the sphere of the green energy.