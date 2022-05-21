EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:34, 21 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Beijing issues high temperature warning

    None
    None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The Beijing Meteorological Observatory has issued a blue alert for high temperatures over the weekend, Xinhua reports.

    According to the forecast, the temperature could hit 35 degrees Celsius in most parts of the plain areas in Beijing during the two days.

    Residents have been advised to take precautions against the heatwave, especially while undergoing nucleic acid testing outdoors.

    China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!