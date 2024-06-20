Beijing Language and Culture University to open its branch in Kazakh capital

Kazakh Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek announced the opening of a branch of the Beijing Language and Culture University in the Kazakh capital following the visit of the Chinese President, Kazinform News Agency reports.

He said Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev studied Chinese at the Beijing Language and Culture University, China's leading international Chinese language education university. It is also known as “the Mini-United Nations”.

The Minister highlighted the official opening of its branch is scheduled for early July. It will be the first certified HSK center, the Chinese language test equivalent of TOEFL and IELTS. Those studying Chinese will apply for the test at the HSK center in Astana.