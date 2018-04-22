EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:35, 22 April 2018 | GMT +6

    Beijing marks 125th anniversary of Kazakh poet Zhumabayev

    None
    None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM A roundtable devoted to the 125th anniversary of Kazakh poet-prose writer, interpreter and teacher Magzhan Zhumabayev, involving Chinese scientists and students took place in Beijing, our correspondent reports.

    Experts of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, teachers and students of the Central University of Nationalities of China, Centre of Kazakhstan under the Beijing Foreign Studies University, diplomats of the Kazakh Embassy to China took part in the roundtable.

    The Chinese students recited poems of Zhumabayev in Chinese and Kazakh, experts shared their views on his works, his influence on Kazakh literature and perception of Kazakh culture abroad.

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and China Culture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!