Beijing marks First President’s Day

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Embassy in China organized a ceremonial event for the children of Kazakh diplomats and employees of national companies, Kazinform correspondent reports. The event was dedicated to the First Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Young Kazakhstanis recited patriotic poems about homecountry and the First President of the Kazakhstan and showcased pictures devoted to Kazakhstan’s achievements in the 21st century.

The evening ended with demonstration of a full-length historical animated film ‘Kazakh Eli. ’

In early December, Baldyrgan Education Center based in Beijing will hold a celebratory event for children dedicated to the First President’s Day.