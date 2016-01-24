Beijing plans to limit population within 23mln by 2020

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The Beijing authorities expect that the number of residents will not exceed 23 million people by 2020, Chinese media reported Sunday, Sputniknews.com reports.

Beijing Mayor, Wang Anshun, at the beginning of 2015 said that the city authorities were planning to limit the population growth of the metropolis, however, the exact figures were not mentioned, according to the Xinhua news agency.

The authorities aim to relocate citizens from the city center to suburban areas, the news agency reported, citing the mayor.

In 2015, the number of Beijing permanent residents reached 21.7 million people. The authorities plan to curb the population within 22 million in 2016, according to Xinhua.