Beijing population tops 21.89 mln

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The population of Beijing stood at 21.89 million at the end of October 2020, an increase of 2.28 million from 2010, according to the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Statistics, Xinhua reports.

This represents an average annual growth rate of 1.1 percent from 2010 to 2020, lower than the average annual growth of 3.8 percent from 2000 to 2010, said Meng Jingwei, head of the bureau.

Of the capital's permanent residents, nearly 11.2 million were males, about 51.1 percent. The gender ratio in the city reached 104.7 males to 100 females, more balanced than the ratio of 106.8 males to 100 females in 2010.

In terms of age composition, the number of residents aged 60 or above was nearly 4.3 million, about 19.6 percent of Beijing's permanent population, 7.1 percentage points higher than the level in 2010.

Among them, over 2.91 million were at least 65 years of age, accounting for 13.3 percent of the total permanent population, said Meng, adding that the aging of Beijing's population has further deepened.