Beijing rainstorm kills 33

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Thirty-three people were killed by downpour-triggered disasters, and five died in rescue and relief operations as of the end of Tuesday after heavy rains drenched Beijing recently, local authorities said on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

There are 18 others still missing, including a rescuer, Xia Linmao, deputy mayor of Beijing, told a press conference.

The death of the aforementioned 33 people were mainly due to flooding and the collapse of houses.

From July 29 to Aug. 2, Beijing was battered by severe torrential rains triggered by Typhoon Doksuri.