Beijing ranks top in research output for sustainable development: Nature Index

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Beijing ranks first in the research output related to the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), from the period of 2015-2020, according to the latest Nature Index 2021 Science Cities, a supplement released on Saturday at the ongoing 2021 Zhongguancun Forum, Xinhua reports.

The supplement explores SDG-related research output by leading science cities and metropolitan areas in the 82 selected natural-sciences journals tracked by the Nature Index.

Beijing had the highest SDG7 (affordable and clean Energy) -related output for 2015-2020, almost three times higher than that of San Francisco Bay Area. The city was also placed first by research output related to SDG13（climate action) and SDG14 (life below water) for the same period.

David Swinbanks, founder of the Nature Index, said these local priorities reflect the different local challenges these cities are facing and actively responding to.

The supplement also includes global science city ranking by overall performance (not just SDG research) in Nature Index in 2020. Beijing comes on top of the ranking, a position held since 2016. Nanjing has risen from rank 19 to 8 and Shanghai from 8 to 5.