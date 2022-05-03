Beijing reports 41 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Beijing reported 41 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine asymptomatic cases between 3 p.m. Sunday and 3 p.m. Monday, local authorities have said, Xinhua reports.

Beijing's 12 districts will carry out three rounds of nucleic acid screening on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in succession to curb the COVID-19 resurgence, according to a press conference by the Beijing Municipal Health Commission.

About 3.8 million people were sampled for nucleic acid testing in the Chaoyang District on Sunday. The initial screening showed that the samples in seven test tubes tested positive.

The district immediately carried out work including epidemiological investigation and source tracing.

The Beijing Municipal Cultural Heritage Bureau issued a notice on Monday to temporarily close all indoor exhibition halls of museums in the city from Tuesday, citing the need for epidemic prevention and control.

The Beijing Municipal Administration Center of Parks also required all of its parks, including the Summer Palace, the Temple of Heaven Park and Beijing Zoo, to close all indoor areas from Tuesday until further notice.