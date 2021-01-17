Beijing sees high COVID-19 vaccine uptake in service sectors

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Over 100,000 drivers for online platforms under Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing have made reservations for COVID-19 vaccines in Beijing, according to the company, Xinhua reports.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, more than 46,000 drivers have been inoculated in the city, the company said.

The company also requires its drivers to upload photos of themselves wearing masks and disinfecting their vehicles and to report their body temperature on a daily basis.

Having already administered vaccines to 50,000 employees of take-out and delivery services, the city's vaccination team will inoculate another 30,000 by Jan. 18.

Beijing currently has 205 vaccination sites with more than 8,700 people engaged in vaccination work. As of Saturday, about 1.7 million people have inoculated in the city.