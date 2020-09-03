EN
    07:37, 03 September 2020 | GMT +6

    Beijing to resume direct international flights

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Beijing will gradually resume direct inbound flights to the city from eight countries, including Cambodia, Greece, Denmark, Thailand, Austria and Canada, starting today, Xinhua reports.

    Priority will be given to flights from countries with low risk of cross-border infection, where nucleic acid tests have been conducted, Xu Hejian, spokesperson for the Beijing municipal government, told a press conference on Wednesday.

    Negative COVID-19 test results before boarding will be prerequisite for passengers of Beijing-bound flights.


