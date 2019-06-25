EN
    17:45, 25 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Beimbet Mailin district to appear in Kostanay region

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Taranoskiy district in Kostanay region was renamed into Beimbet Mailin district in line with the decree of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

    The decree was inked by President Tokayev on June 24, 2019. The decree enters into force on the day of its official publication.

    Beimbet Mailin is a Kazakh writer and one of the founders of the Kazakh literature who lived in 1894-1938.

