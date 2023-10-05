Being a teacher is a responsible mission – President

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed today the participants of the Republican Congress of Teachers, Kazinform reports via Akorda.

He congratulated the participants on the opening of the Congress and emphasized the importance of the event.

“Being a teacher is a responsible mission. The pedagogical community keeps working hard for the name of a bright future of our country and development of the state. The formation of a personality and future professional depends on a teacher. Akhmet Baiturssynov’s statement “Improving people’s life should begin with teaching the children” is as relevant as never before. Education and science are the main key to success. Our priority task is to educate and teach the younger generation as per the advanced standards,” said the President.