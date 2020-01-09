EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:02, 09 January 2020 | GMT +6

    Bek Air plane crash: Government commission to make a statement

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Government commission which was set up to investigate the reasons of the Bek Air company’s plane crash in Almaty region will make on January 10 a statement on its preliminary results.

    Deputy PM Roman Sklyar, Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Berik Kamaliyev, director-general of the Interstate Aviation Committee Viktor Sorochenko will make reports.

    As earlier reported, on December 27, 2019 the Bek Air Company’s plane en route Almaty-Nur-Sultan crashed slightly after take-off killing 12 people.



    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Almaty region Incidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!