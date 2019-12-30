EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:52, 30 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Bek Air plane crash: three patients discharged from hospital

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Yelzhan Birtanov, Minister of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan, told about the condition of patients injured in the Bek Air plane crash near Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to his words, the previous day three patients were discharged from a hospital. Thus, 46 people including nine children are hospitalized. The condition of the children is stable. They are transferred from the intensive care units.

    Birtanov informed that several people remain in intensive care units including seven people in the City hospital #4 and two in the Almaty Regional Clinical Hospital. The Minister emphasized that one patient is in critical condition.

    Mr. Birtanov also reported on the pilot’s status of health. «The pilot’s condition is serious but stable. He is in an intensive care unit», he added.



    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Almaty Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!