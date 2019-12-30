Bek Air plane crash: three patients discharged from hospital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Yelzhan Birtanov, Minister of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan, told about the condition of patients injured in the Bek Air plane crash near Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to his words, the previous day three patients were discharged from a hospital. Thus, 46 people including nine children are hospitalized. The condition of the children is stable. They are transferred from the intensive care units.

Birtanov informed that several people remain in intensive care units including seven people in the City hospital #4 and two in the Almaty Regional Clinical Hospital. The Minister emphasized that one patient is in critical condition.

Mr. Birtanov also reported on the pilot’s status of health. «The pilot’s condition is serious but stable. He is in an intensive care unit», he added.