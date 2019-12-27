EN
    17:01, 27 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Bek Air plane crash: Video of a rescuer carrying baby to safety went online

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A video of a rescuer carrying a baby in a white pram suit from the crashed Bek Air plane appeared on Instagram.

    «This touching video is from the crash site. The video shows how a rescuer holds the baby in his hands and carefully carries it to a safe place,» a post under the video publication reads.

    As reported, the plane belonging to Bek Air company was flying en route Almaty-Nur-Sultan with 95 passengers and 5 crew members onboard. The aircraft vanished from the radar at 07.05 a.m. It crashed shortly after taking off into a two-storey building.As per preliminary data, 7 people died. Later, the number of victims reached 12. A governmental commission headed by Prime Minister Askar Mamin has been established at the President’s instruction.Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in the crash.




