    11:47, 27 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Bek Air plane makes emergency landing in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 9 flights of Air Astana, SCAT and Bek Air air companies have been delayed at the Astana International Airport this morning.

    Perhaps it has something to do with Bek Air Z9 2041 plane's emergency landing at 10:45 a.m. Astana time.
    According to local mass media reports, the plan en route Kyzylorda-Astana made the emergency landing at the airport 45 minutes later than scheduled due to landing gear problems.

