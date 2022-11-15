EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:40, 15 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Bekbolat Moldabekov named new vice minister of justice of Kazakhstan

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bekbolat Moldabekov has been named the new vice minister of justice of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Prime Minister.

    Born in 1991, Bekbolat Moldabekov graduated from the Ryskulov Kazakh Economics University.

    Prior to the appointment he acted as the deputy chairman of the Public Services Committee of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan.

    Photo: primeminister.kz


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Ministry of Justice Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!