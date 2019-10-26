EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:46, 26 October 2019 | GMT +6

    Bekbolat Rakhat grabbed gold at Asian Weightlifting Championships

    None
    None
    PYONGYANG. KAZINFORM Kazakh team has won a gold medal at the Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships being held from 19 to 27 October in Pyongyang. Besides, the team earned a bronze medal at the continental tournament, Kazinform learnt from Olympic.kz.

    Thus, Bekbolat Rakhat became Asian champion in U17 category (up to 96kg) after he lifted 352kg (156+196). The 15-year-old man from Kyzylorda set a new world record in clean and jerk.

    The sportsman also grabbed a silver medal in men’s 96kg weight division among juniors.

    Artyom Antropov also competing in men’s 96kg gained the 3rd place with the score 345kg (150+195)

    Tags:
    Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!