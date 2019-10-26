Bekbolat Rakhat grabbed gold at Asian Weightlifting Championships

PYONGYANG. KAZINFORM Kazakh team has won a gold medal at the Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships being held from 19 to 27 October in Pyongyang. Besides, the team earned a bronze medal at the continental tournament, Kazinform learnt from Olympic.kz.

Thus, Bekbolat Rakhat became Asian champion in U17 category (up to 96kg) after he lifted 352kg (156+196). The 15-year-old man from Kyzylorda set a new world record in clean and jerk.

The sportsman also grabbed a silver medal in men’s 96kg weight division among juniors.

Artyom Antropov also competing in men’s 96kg gained the 3rd place with the score 345kg (150+195)