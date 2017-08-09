Bekman Soilybaev's open workout in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Before leaving to the U.S. to do a training camp there, Kazakh professional boxer, WBC International belt holder and super featherweight champion Bekman Soilybaev has held an open training session for fans and the media in Astana, according to Sports.kz.

In the gym, the boxer gave a master class to demonstrate his professional skills in the ring.

At the end of the open training session, Bekman organized a contest where the fans could vie for his gloves in which he defeated Mexican boxer Herman Meraz. In addition, the fans could get autographs from their favorite boxer and take photos with his championship belts.



Soilybaev has 11 victories in 11 professional ring fights. During his last fight, Bekman defeated Venezuelan Samuel Gonzalez and, as a result, won the WBC International super featherweight belt. Presently, as the holder of the International belt has to defend the title in line with the World Boxing Council rules, Soilybaev plans to get into the ring on October 13 this year as part of a boxing event in Los Angeles.