    09:49, 19 October 2017 | GMT +6

    Bekman Soilybayev weighs in before title fight in US

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The weigh-in ceremony has been held in Las Vegas ahead of the professional boxing event of the Golden Boy Promotions company, where Kazakh athlete Bekman Soilybayev (11-0, 4 KOs) will step in the ring, Kazinform refers to the social media site group dedicated to professional boxing in Kazakhstan.

    Soilybayev will fight against 29-year-old Mexican Fernando Vargas (32-12-3, 21 KOs). The boxers successfully made the weight (super featherweight, up to 58.9 kg). The WBC International champion title, held by Soilybayev, will be on the line.

    ESPN and Khabar TV channels will air the fight on October 20, starting from 7:00 a.m. Astana time.

     

