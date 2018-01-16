EN
    Bekman Soylybayev hits WBC's top 20

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The World Boxing Council (WBC) has updated the rankings of the best boxers, Kazinform refers to diamondring.kz.

    According to the WBC rankings, 32-year-old Mexican Miguel Roman (58-12, 45 KOs) tops the super featherweight division as he secured a ninth-round stoppage win over four-time world champion Orlando Salido (44-14-4, 31 KOs) in December last year.

    WBC International champion Bekman Soylybayev (12-0, 4 KOs) ranks 19th. In October last year, the boxer was positioned 24th. It is noteworthy that he is now the only representative of Kazakhstan in the super featherweight division.

    The unwhipped Kazakh boxer has won 12 fights. Bekman's next title fight is scheduled for March this year.

    Recall that Soylybayev defeated Mexico's 29-year-old Fernando Vargas (32-12-3, 21 KOs) in a professional fight as part of the boxing event in Monte Carlo Resort and Casino, Las Vegas, USA.

