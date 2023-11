ASTANA. KAZINFORM - New Vice Speaker of the Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, has been elected at its plenary session today.

Senate Speaker Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev put forward the candidature of Bektas Beknazarov for the post. Former Vice Speaker Askar Beisenbayev left the post voluntarily.



The senators unanimously voted for Bektas Beknazarov.