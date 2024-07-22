Bektenov tasks to speed up housing construction for flood victims

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov of Kazakhstan is paying a visit to the western parts of Kazakhstan to inspect the construction of housing for flood victims, during which he noted that provision of quality, safe and comfortable housing is a key priority, primeminister.kz reports.

The purpose behind the Bektenov's current visit to west Kazakhstan is to check the fulfilment of the task set by the Head of State to ensure flood victims receive housing. The villages and settlements of West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions were in need of more attention amid delays in schedule.

Prime Minister Bektenov made a visit to Podstepnoye village, Terektinskiy district, Derkul village and Zhuldyz microdistrict in Uralsk in West Kazakhstan region, where a total of around 400 houses are under construction. During the visit, the Kazakh Premier checked the pace of construction works and preparedness of houses for the upcoming cold season.

Photo: Kazakh government

Construction of 106 three-room houses is slated for completion in mid-August in Podstepnoye village, Terektinskiy district, with around 330 workers and 56 machinery pieces engaged.

103 families hit by floods are to cerebrate housewarming in Derkul village before September this year.

191 houses are under construction in Zhuldyz microdistrict in Uralsk city, with 17 contracting companies involved so as not to miss deadlines.

Photo: Kazakh government

Photo: Kazakh government

Prime Minister Bektenov pointed out the need for strict control over timely provision of those affected by flooding with new housing.

The region needs to pick up the pace needed. The objective of ensuring quality, safe and comfortable housing is a key priority of the government. Ensure better control at all construction sites. Many families who in anticipation of housing are in temporary shelters. It’s necessary to speed up construction works, switch to 2-3-shift mode. I task to ensure full mobilization, said Bektenov.

In addition, instructions were given to restore engineering networks, road and social infrastructure and construct 1,500-sit Comfortable schools near the new residential areas, which are due to be completed by this fall.

The Kazakh government carries on with the recovery works and providing all-round assistance to those residents affected by the massive floods hit Kazakhstan earlier this year. Over 70 thousand people displaced have so far returned their houses. 7,823 families have received a total of KZT44.2bn in compensation for housing repairs and reconstruction. Construction of 2,578 houses is underway.

A total of 34,023 families have been given one-time payments in the amount of 100 monthly calculation indexes to the tune of over 12.5 billion tenge. 20,913 families have received 9.5 billion tenge in additional compensation to obtain essential goods lost to flooding.

The state support for the households whose cattle died due to floods exceeded KZT2.8bn. 252 applications submitted by SMEs affected by flooding were approved, with around KZT1.5bn compensated.