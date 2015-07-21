Belarus 24 TV channel expands broadcasting in Russia, Kazakhstan

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus 24, Belarus' only international satellite TV channel, has expanded the geography of broadcasting in the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian TV and Radio Company.

Since 1 May 2015 Belarus 24 has been rebroadcast in the networks of the largest Russian telecommunications operator OAO Rostelecom. Under the brand Onlaim the channel is available in Moscow and also in the Central, Southern, Volga, Ural, Siberian and Far East Districts within the coverage area of the ABS-2 satellite which provides high-quality signal and reliable broadcast.

The Belarus 24 satellite TV channel is also broadcast in the networks of the Group of Companies AKADO in Moscow (akado.ru - Mix package), St. Petersburg (akado-neva.ru - Mix package) and Yekaterinburg (akado-ural.ru - International package) which covers more than 500,000 households. Thus for the past 6 months TV channel the audience of the Belarus 24 in Russia has increased by more than 1.200 million subscribers.

The company has been working to expand its presence in Kazakhstan. Thus a contract has been signed with the Eurasia Media Distribution which distributes more than 50 TV channels in the Republic of Kazakhstan and works with 95 cable operators with a total subscriber base of more than 300,000 households. The negotiations are underway to allow Belarus 24 into Alma TV, the largest operator of Kazakhstan, BelTA reports.