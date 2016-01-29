MINSK. KAZINFORM As of 1 January 2016 Belarus' external state debt totaled $12.4 billion, down $133.9 million or 1.1% since the early 2015 taking into account differences in currency exchange rates, representatives of the Belarusian Finance Ministry told BelTA.

In 2015 external state borrowings totaled $2,172.9 million, including $1,571.9 million borrowed from the government and banks of the Russian Federation, $528.1 million from Chinese banks, and $72.9 million from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD). Since the early 2015 Belarus has spent $2,016.4 million to repay the external state debt, including $1 billion paid for eurobonds, $353.1 million to the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development, $300 million to the Russian government, $147.7 million to Chinese banks, and $75.9 million to the IMF.

Belarus also returned $115.2 million to Venezuelan banks, $20.9 million to the IBRD, and $3.6 million to the USA. As of 1 January 2016 Belarus' state debt stood at Br328.6 trillion, up Br131.1 trillion or 66.4% since the early 2015. The internal state debt amounted to Br97.4 trillion, up Br49.1 trillion or by 101.4% since the beginning of the year. Taking into account differences in currency exchange rates the internal state debt increased by Br20.3 trillion, including due to changes in the exchange rate of the Belarusian ruble. In 2015 the Belarus government sold $2,137.5 million and Br2,152.9 billion worth of domestic government bonds denominated in foreign and national currencies to legal entities and individuals (without taking into account exchange operations). In 2015 Belarus repaid $399.5 million and Br2,465.8 billion on foreign currency and ruble-denominated government bonds for individuals and legal entities (without taking into account exchange operations).

Source: BELTA