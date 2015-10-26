MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarus' National History Museum and the Museum of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan are planning to exchange exhibition projects in 2016, BelTA learned from the National History Museum.

Negotiations are already underway to organize exhibition projects. It is expected that next year the Belarusian museum will present its exhibition in Kazakhstan, and the Museum of the First President of Kazakhstan will bring its exhibition to Belarus. Belarus' National History Museum informed that the mutually beneficial cooperation and experience exchange were discussed during a visit of the Director of the Museum of the First President of Kazakhstan Alma Sagyngali to Minsk on 18-22 October. The Belarusian and Kazakhstan museums singed a memorandum of cooperation. The parties believe it is important to preserve, study and popularize the cultural heritage, and bolster scientific and cultural ties between Belarus and Kazakhstan. The National History Museum of Belarus is one of the most popular museums in the country; is engaged research, exhibition activities, and educational outreach. The museum seeks to develop international cooperation with museums in other countries, share the best practices and draw attention to the role of museums in the contemporary system of international relations. Source: BELTA