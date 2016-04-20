MINSK. KAZINFORM - Lake Naroch has been ranked among the top three most visited resorts in the Commonwealth of Independent States, BelTA learned from the online travel service Travel.ru.

The top five features Lake Issyk-Kul (Kyrgyzstan), Borovoye (Kazakhstan), Lake Naroch (Belarus), the Caspian Sea (Baku, Azerbaijan), and Lake Sevan (Armenia).

According to Travel.ru, a family of three spends an average of RUB3,500 per day on accommodation at CIS resorts, which is comparable with the accommodation prices at Russian resorts during summer season.

Naroch is the largest lake in Belarus. It is a two-hour ride from Minsk. Naroch attracts tourists thanks to its good ecological status and the hospitality of local people. National Park Narochansky located near Lake Naroch welcomes around 30,000 tourists annually. The park offers guided tours, ecotourism and health tourism services, hunting and fishing trips.

The ranking is based on the data about the number of hotel rooms and apartments pre-booked at resorts for summer 2016, Kazinform refers to eng.belta.by.