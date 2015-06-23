MINSK. KAZINFORM - The Council of the Republic of the National Assembly is set to consider a draft law on the ratification of the document on Kyrgyzstan's entry to the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) on 30 June, Speaker of the Council of the Republic Mikhail Myasnikovich said at the session of the upper house of the Belarusian parliament on 23 June.

Before the Council of the Republic passes the document, the bill should be ratified by the House of Representatives. The House of Representatives plans two more meetings, on 26 and 30 June, before the current session closes.

In May 2015 Kyrgyzstan President Almazbek Atambayev said: "We are completing all interstate procedures to enter one of the world's biggest economic unions. The decision to join the Customs Union was taken in April 2011. Over the past years a great deal of work has been done. One thousand documents have been adopted."

On 23 December 2014 the heads of state of Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan signed an agreement on Kyrgyzstan's joining the Treaty of the Eurasian Economic Union of 29 May 2014 at the second meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, BelTA reports.