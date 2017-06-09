Belarus adds integration flavor to Astana EXPO 2017

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus has tried to add an integration flavor to the Astana Expo 2017, BelTA learned from Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei.

The modern pictorial art exhibition From Lisbon to Vladivostok via Minsk, Moscow, and Astana will be part of Belarus' national exposition during the Astana Expo 2017. The exhibition will feature works by artists from 25 countries. "It indicates how much attention Belarus pays to integration processes in the entire Eurasian space," stressed the Belarusian minister of foreign affairs.



Vladimir Makei mentioned that the Astana Expo 2017 was particularly important because the areas it covers are directed towards future. "We have tried to showcase the accomplishments that Belarus is proud of and that can be genuinely interesting for our partners," said the official.



Vladimir Makei remarked that the sustainable development goals were adopted at a UN summit once. The goals dedicate a lot of attention to green economy and energy resources. "The Astana expo is one of the very important components in efforts to reach the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. Belarus has tried to make its own contribution to achieving these goals," said Vladimir Makei.



Two thematic blocks of the Belarusian exposition are supposed to uncover the main theme of the Astana Expo 2017 - Future Energy. They are united into one sightseeing tour. The central part of the Belarusian exposition is occupied by a presentation of the China-Belarus industrial park Great Stone. Visitors will be able to get information about a number of investment projects there.



A number of business events and accompanying events will be held within the framework of Belarus' national exposition during the Astana Expo 2017. Those include a national day of Belarus, a Belarusian-Kazakh business forum, the Day of Belarusian Science, Innovations, Investments, the 13th session of the Belarusian-Kazakh intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, and other events, Kazinform has learned from BelTA .