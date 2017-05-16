Belarus ambassador notes vigorous international interest in Eurasian Economic Union

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is a promising and vigorously developing association that invokes strong interest in many countries on various continents. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Russia Igor Petrishenko made the statement during the opening ceremony of the Eurasian Integration School on 15 May, BelTA has learned. The school was opened in the Business and Cultural Complex of the Embassy of Belarus in Russia in Moscow on 15 May.

Igor Petrishenko said he believes that the school for young experts will help find even more correct and necessary decisions for advancing Eurasian integration, that it will help make another significant step on the way of joint mutually beneficial development.



During the opening ceremony Tatiana Valovaya, Member of the Board (Minister) for Integration and Macroeconomics of the Eurasian Economic Commission, informed those present about how Eurasian integration came to be and about peculiarities in the operation of the common Eurasian Economic Union market. She informed the audience about key areas and development plans of the union for the next few years, including international activities of the Eurasian Economic Commission and opportunities for advancing trade and economic relations between the Eurasian Economic Union and third countries, regional integration associations.



Alexander Dzasokhov, Vice President of the Russian International Affairs Council, emphasized that despite the advancement of the Asian integration vector the Eurasian Economic Union should not abandon cooperation with the European Union. "Elections are about to end in many European countries now. It is necessary to grab the opportunities for establishing a dialogue between the European union and the Eurasian one," he said.



The Eurasian Integration School has been organized by the Eurasian Economic Commission and the Russian International Affairs Council with assistance of the Embassy of Belarus in Russia. Participants of the school include young experts, scientists and reporters from the Eurasian Economic Union member states, from China, Hungary, Sweden, France, Thailand, India, Uzbekistan, and South Korea.



The Eurasian Integration School is supposed to help the young specialists work out their own vision of integration processes. It will also develop proposals on stepping up the operation of the Eurasian Economic Union. A presentation of the Eurasian Economic Commission will be arranged. This time international cooperation of the Eurasian Economic Union will be in focus.



For one week formats, instruments, and key directions of international cooperation of the Eurasian Economic Union will be in the spotlight, including interaction with third countries, international organizations, and regional integration associations. In particular, participants of the Eurasian Integration School will hear out expert opinions about negotiations on establishing free trade zones between the Eurasian Economic Union and third countries. Current tasks and prospects of marrying the Eurasian Economic Union and the Silk Road Economic Belt will be presented. Attention will be drawn to European integration experience and the possibility of using it in the Eurasian Economic Union, Kazinform has learned from BelTA .