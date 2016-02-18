Belarus approves CIS roaming agreement

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus has approved the agreement on the terms of mutual settlements for international telecommunication services between service provides in the countries that are members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The relevant decision is stipulated in Resolution No.129 of the Council of Ministers of 17 February 2016, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian government.

The agreement was signed in Dushanbe on 30 October 2015.

The Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been tasked with forwarding a notification of the completion by Belarus of all domestic procedures necessary for the agreement to come into force.

BelTA reported earlier that the agreement is aimed at the creation of favorable terms for mutual settlements between companies providing international telecommunication services, including international roaming services. The agreement provides for the development of coordinated approaches to rate-setting.

The document spells out the commitments of the parties with respect to liberalization of the international telecommunication services market, harmonization of laws regulating the interaction between service providers, and prevention of discrimination in the approaches to the setting of taxes included in the rates used in settlements between service providers, Kazinform refers to eng.belta.by.