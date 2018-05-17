Belarus attends first SCO Women's Forum Society

MINSK. KAZINFORM Representatives of the Belarusian Women's Union took part in the First Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Forum on Women held in Beijing, BelTA learned from the association.

The event was held as part of the SCO Summit which is to be held under the presidency of the People's Republic of China in Qingdao on 9-10 June. The forum will be used to promote dialogue and strengthen humanitarian ties between the SCO member states and observers.



Taking part in the forum were First Deputy Chairperson of the Belarusian Women's Union Sevtlana Sitnikova and Deputy Chairperson Antonina Morova. The forum comprised three panel discussions on Women and Innovative Development, Women and the Wonderful World, Women and Mutually Beneficial Cooperation.



The program of the forum also included a photo exhibition and visits to the sites chosen for the implementation of projects to support urban and rural women in doing business, the development of high-tech and internet companies. The forum focused on harnessing the power of women for common development, BelTA reports.