Belarus beats Denmark 4-1 in Davis Cup

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Ilya Ivashko saw off Frederik Nielsen in a five-set match (6-4, 4-6, 7-5, 5-7, 6-4) to secure a victory for Belarus over Denmark in the third round of the Davis Cup Euro-Africa Zone Group II, BelTA has learned.

Ilya Ivashko made the use of Frederik Nielsen's mistakes at the start of the match to take the opening set. The match lasted for two and a half hours. In the final the Belarusian kept his nerve to win out.

Thus, the Belarusian men's team claimed four victories in five matches against Denmark winning the third round of the Davis Cup Euro-Africa Zone Group II 4-1.



Belarus' Yaroslav Shilo lost his tight-battle tie against Frederik Nielsen 5-7, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 5-7. In rubber 2, Ilya Ivashko of Belarus had no troubles in seeing off Andreas Bjerrehus 6-2, 6-0, 6-0. In the doubles Max Mirnyi and Yaroslav Shilo defeated Thomas Kromann and Frederik Nielsen 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. On the final day Ilya Ivashko saw off Frederik Nielsen 6-4, 4-6, 7-5, 5-7, 6-4, while Yegor Gerasimov proved too strong for Benjamin Hannestad 6-7, 6-4, 6-2.



Belarus has been playing in the Davis Cup since 1994. Its best ever result was the appearance in the World Group semifinal in 2004 (lost to the United States), Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.