Belarus bids to host IIHF World Ice Hockey Championship 2021

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus' Ice Hockey Federation (BIHF) submitted a bid to host the IIHF World Ice Hockey Championship 2021, BIHF Secretary General Yaroslav Zavgorodny said in an interview with the Belarus 5 TV Channel.

According to him, the official documents have been sent to the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF). Belarus will know who it will compete with at the upcoming IIHF Congress. In case the Belarusian bid fails, the country intends to apply to host 2022 IIHF World Championship.

Belarus plans to hold the world championship on two arena: Minsk Arena and Chizhovka Arena which were the venues of the 2014 IIHF World Championship.

"The necessary infrastructure for the world championship is already in place. The previous world championship cemented Belarus's image as a truly hockey country capable of hosting high-profile events at the highest level," the federation said.

The BIHF is well aware that it will be very hard to win the bid at the first attempt because among the bidders is also Finland.

