Belarus' Bolshoi Theatre dancers to perform on stage of Astana Opera

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On November 10, a Ballet Gala will gather Kazakh ballet dancers and guests of the evening - Principal Dancers of the Bolshoi Theatre of Belarus on the stage of the Astana Opera Grand Hall. A magnificent program featuring classical choreographic masterpieces and landmark works of famous contemporary ballet masters await the audience, the Astana Opera's press service informs.

The Artistic Director of the Astana Opera Ballet Company - People's Artist of Russia Altynai Asylmuratova gives the capital's audience a unique opportunity to see in one evening a number of superb performances by brilliant ballet dancers.

The Honored Workers of Kazakhstan Madina Basbayeva, Aigerim Beketayeva, Gaukhar Ussina, Rustem Seitbekov, Tair Gatauov, international competitions laureates Bakhtiyar Adamzhan, Anel Rustemova, Olzhas Tarlanov, Yerkin Rakhmatullayev, Serik Nakyspekov, Arman Urazov, Assel Shaikenova, Anastassiya Zaklinskaya, Zhanibek Imankulov, Zhanibek Akhmediyev and other ballet dancers will take part in the concert.

Guests of the program are Principal Dancers of the Bolshoi Theatre of Belarus - laureate of the Crystal Slipper International Competition (1st prize) Yana Shtangei and holder of the certificate of Rudolf Nureyev International Ballet Competition in Budapest (Hungary, 2008) and Francysk Skaryna Medal (2014) Egor Azarkevich.

In an extensive two-part program, pas de deuxs from classical ballets: A. Adam's Le Corsaire, P. Tchaikovsky's The Sleeping Beauty, R. Drigo's Le Talisman and Les Millions d'Arléquin, pas de six from C. Pugni's ballet La Esmeralda, as well as adagio from A. Khachaturian's ballet Spartacus, Sabre Dance from A. Khachaturian's ballet Gayane, M. Moshkovsky's Waltz, Paradise Lost to the music of J. Williams, Leda and the Swan to the music of J.S. Bach and others were prepared for the audience.

The concert will be accompanied by the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra. Conductor - Arman Urazgaliyev.