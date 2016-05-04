Belarus calls for more effort to develop single industrial policy in EEU

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Insufficient effort is made to develop a single industrial policy in the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir Semashko told journalists at the opening of the Belarusian Industrial Forum on 3 May, BelTA has learned.

"As for the single industrial policy in the EEU, we certainly need it. This is one of the reasons why the Union State of Belarus and Russia, the Customs Union and the EEU were founded. We should coordinate our industrial policy. Unfortunately, today we are not very successful in this respect. I believe it is the fault of the Eurasian Economic Commission and all the five member states," Vladimir Semashko stressed.

The official noted that the industrial sectors of all the countries of the EEU should differ from one another. "Despite all the agreements and arrangements reached in the EEU, many countries have recently been trying to protect their markets, which is not right. In some areas there is overt discrimination of Belarusian suppliers. We are fighting this in every possible way," Vladimir Semashko said.

Speaking about the joint integration industrial projects with Russia, the Deputy Prime Minister said that four of them are nearly complete, and one has been suspended.

The Belarusian Industrial Forum is running in Minsk on 3-6 May. Attending the forum are more than 200 exhibitors: leading representatives of all sectors of the domestic and foreign industries. The business program is quite busy, with the plenary meeting on innovation and investment in industry in the Republic of Belarus being the central event. At least 30 long-term agreements are expected to be signed during the forum, Kazinform refers to eng.belta.by.